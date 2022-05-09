POLICE officers have arrested a 53-year-old man in Estepona for his alleged involvement in a crime of exhibitionism.

As indicated by the Policia Nacional in a statement, the arrested man was caught whilst allegedly masturbating next to a children’s playground located on the promenade of the town, in the presence of minors.

The incident took place on April 29, at around 4.30 p.m. in a children’s playground located on Avenida de España.

The alert was given by a British citizen and resident of the locality who called the 091-CIMACC (Intelligent Command, Communication and Control Centre) of the National Police to inform them that a man was in the area with his trousers down and touching himself.

The woman who raised the alarm had been in the area at the time with her son, a minor, when she noticed a man hiding behind some hedges next to the children’s playground.

After the woman changed her position to get a better look at the suspect, she could see that he had his trousers and underwear pulled down to his knees and was masturbating in front of the playground, where several children were playing at the time.

On being discovered, the alleged exhibitionist quickly pulled up his trousers and started to walk away, entering a nearby shop.

The woman, who reported the incident to the police, informed the officers of the suspect’s whereabouts and the man was subsequently located and arrested, accused of an offence of exhibitionism.

The detainee has already passed to the disposition of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Estepona.

