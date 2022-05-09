CIUDAD QUESADA, part of Costa Blanca’s Rojales City, will have its own Guardia Civil office from Tuesday May 10, albeit only twice a week.

The City Council and the Ministry of the Interior have reached a collaboration with the area’s Command Office, as announced by the Councillor for Citizen Security, Lourdes Lopez.

The move is to prevent local people from having to travel to Almoradi if they need the attention of the Guardia.

Lopez said the new office location shows that there is a need in Quesada for this “proximity” service.

NEW GUARDIA OFFICE: Centro Municipal, Ciudad Quesada

IMAGE CREDIT: Rojales Ayuntamiento

Interestingly, the Guardia did operate out of the Calle Blanca office between 2007 and 2016 but had to close for “operational reasons.”

Situated on the lower level of the municipal offices opposite the BG FM studios, the service will be open on Tuesday & Thursday mornings only.

However, during May, it will only be open on Tuesday mornings.

Quesada hit the news last year after complaints that Rojales City Council weren’t spending enough on infrastructure throughout the urbanisation.

However, it was revealed that roughly HALF of the population were registered on the padron, meaning insufficient funds could be claimed from regional government to pay for refuse collection, new roads and municipal support etc.

READ MORE: Rojales can spend ‘much more’ on Quesada if an estimated 19,000 expats get officially registered