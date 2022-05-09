‘KITTEN SEASON’ is upon us again and despite a surge in cats needing help and care, one charity shop cannot avoid closure.

The animal charity in the Vega Baja region of Alicante Province has admitted it is already “overloaded” with tiny kittens plucked from an uncertain future on the streets.

But sadly, it will be closing the doors of its popular shop, blaming the recent lockdown for lack of funds.

RESCUED: One kitten being bottle fed

IMAGE: Pets in Spain

Pets in Spain, of La Marina Urbanisation in San Fulgencio, have taken in EIGHT in just one week.

Potential tragedy was averted with six of the kittens born to a mum that was injured and could not feed her young.

Two more were found abandoned in the underbuild of a house, aged only two weeks and starving.

A visit to a local vet revealed one had maggots in its eye, but quick treatment and steroid drops eradicated them and the eye is expected to recover.

All eight kittens are now thriving on bottle fed kitten milk by the charity’s foster carers.

Yvonne Lewis of Pets in Spain said: “The pandemic has hit animal charities hard with outdoor fundraising events having to be cancelled.”

As a consequence, due to lack of funds, Pets In Spain will close their charity shop in Ave Londres, Urb La Marina on 31st May 2022.

It is appealing to everyone to continue supporting them and deliver donated items to sell in their other charity shop on the lower level of Consum square, Urb La Marina.

Charity website: www.petsinspain.com

Tel or WhatsApp on 645 469 253