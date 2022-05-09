MURCIA’S Carlos Alcaraz, who turned 19 on Thursday, has climbed to six in the world rankings after winning the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The El Palmar youngster thrashed title-holder Alexander Zverev in just over an hour, following impressive wins over tennis legends Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

ZVEREV’S CHAMPAGNE TOAST TO ALCARAZ(Cordon Press image)

Alcaraz tumbled over and suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s quarter-final against Nadal, and will miss the Italian Open tournament as a precaution.

The second Grand Slam of the season starts in a fortnight’s time with the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris.

Alcaraz- a clay court specialist- is widely tipped as a hot contender for the French title, after wins on clay this season in Rio and Barcelona, to add to Sunday’s victory in Madrid.

The teenager also won the Miami Open last month.

After his victory over Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, said: “I really want to go to Paris to win a Grand Slam, to show my level in a Grand Slam.”

“People are going to back me as a favourite, but I take that as motivation,” he added.

Before last year’s Madrid Open, where he lost to Nadal, the Murcia player was ranked 120th in the world.

The ATP rankings on Monday have now elevated him to sixth position.

“I have five more to go to be the best in the world,” Alcaraz commented.

READ MORE: