A JOINT operation by the Spanish police, National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police has snared one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives on Thursday in Coin.

David Ungi was wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Vinny Waddington in 2015 in Liverpool.

The 30-year-old was arrested alongside three other men as they entered a gym at a shopping centre in Coin, Malaga.

Officers on the scene also seized a 9mm firearm and ammunition from a rucksack of one of the men.

The UK is now seeking to extradite Ungi to face justice at a British court.

The suspect had a preliminary hearing at a court in Malaga on Friday and was remanded in custody.

Steve Reynolds, the National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said: “Three of the UK’s most wanted fugitives being arrested in a week is a fantastic achievement. Ungi is a very dangerous person and his arrest is good news for communities both in Liverpool and Spain.”

Ungi is thought to have left the UK less than 24 hours after teenager Vinny Waddington was killed in 2015 after being shot through a car window, falling off his motorbike on Banks Road, Garston.

Two other men were subsequently convicted of the murder in 2016 but the third suspect, now revealed to be Ungi, went on the run.

He is also accused of supplying heroin in Merseyside prior to fleeing the country.

