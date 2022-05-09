2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ingenio - € 155,000

Apartment Ingenio, Gran Canaria 2 beds 2 baths € 155,000

APARTMENT WITH TERRACE AND GARAGE IN INGENIO – In the Barrio del Cristo of the town, we have this house located on the second and last floor of a recently built building without elevator. In its 103m2 built and completely renovated less than 2 years ago, we can find a spacious living room – kitchen with an island and fully equipped, 2 bedrooms (the main one with en-suite bathroom and small dressing room) and 2 modern bathrooms. The house is equipped with air conditioning and is sold fully furnished and ready to move into from the first day.It also has a comfortable garage, storage room and a… See full property details