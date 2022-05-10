2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Garrucha - € 131,500

Apartment Garrucha, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 131,500

"Corporación Inmobiliaria Vera – Mojácar sells this fantastic Apartment in Garrucha, in the best urbanization of the town of El Pinar de Garrucha, a residential area, with access to the Canela beach. The house has a constructed area of ??70m2, with a terrace, on a very bright second floor, within the three floors of the building. It has two bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes, the main one en suite with a bathtub and the second bathroom with a shower and screen Kitchen with serving hatch to the living room, fully furnished and equipped with appliances, refrigerator, washing machine… See full property details