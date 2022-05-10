A NEW initiative to convince media giants to create film and TV productions in Spain was launched on Sunday.

Queen Letizia chaired a meeting between representatives of Spain’s film and TV sector and around 40 companies and producers from the US in an attempt to schmooze and promote Spain as the ideal place to make content.

The meeting follows a wider aim by the government to boost Spain’s media sector, which has been given a €2 billion cash injection to try and increase audiovisual productions by 30% by 2025.

Queen Letizia is on a charm offensvie.

Photo: Wikipedia

In addition, members of the American Society of Cinematographers are visiting Sevilla, which has previously been used as a set for Game of Thrones and Star Wars, as well as the Canary Islands.

During the meeting on Monday, industry professionals pitched Spain as the ideal filming location, owing to its weather and low tax incentives.

Alongside the Queen, Reyes Maroto, the minister for industry, trade and tourism and the United States Ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynoso were also in full woo mode.

Spanish TV and film have exploded in popularity in recent years, with series’ such as Money Heist among the most widely streamed in the world.

