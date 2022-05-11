SPAIN’S Economy Minister, Nadia Calviño, refused to pose for a photo at the Madrid Leaders Forum in protest at being the only woman in the group.

Calviño, who has also served as Deputy Prime Minister in Pedro’s Sanchez’ coalition government since July 2021, refused to be in a photo with the organisers of the Madrid Leaders Forum event on the evening of Tuesday 10 May.

.@NadiaCalvino evita posar en un photocall al ser la única mujer https://t.co/ae9hfZOaTT pic.twitter.com/XRWsHHE7QY — Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) May 10, 2022

By refusing to be part of the photo shoot the minister made good on a promise made in February that she would no longer participate in either photo opportunities or debates in which she found herself to be the only woman.

“There are many events at which I am the only woman because I am a minister,” said Calviño at the time.

The politician has also spoken about how it should no longer be considered normal that “50% of the population is not present” in debates.

Calviño apologised for not participating in the photo but stuck to her word from earlier this year.

Un placer, participar en primera edición de @MadLeadersForum sobre liderazgo empresarial y directivo, impulsado por @_CEIM_, y compartir reflexiones sobre los retos actuales, las perspectivas económicas de España y el despliegue del #PlanDeRecuperación?? #NextGenEU??.



#MLF2022 pic.twitter.com/D8tcZCbdjc — Nadia Calviño (@NadiaCalvino) May 10, 2022

She was, however, photographed at the event in a group with the Secretary General of the Madrid Confederation of Businesses (CEIM), Sara Molero.

READ MORE: