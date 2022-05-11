BENIDORM’S Poniente beach has been stripped of its ‘Blue Flag’ for 2022 following a test carried out in mid-June last year.

The city’s other two beaches, Levante and Mas Pas, have retained the annual award given by the European Federation of Environmental Education(FEE).

A total of 91 Alicante Province beaches will fly the flag this year, as it continues to be the ‘most-awarded’ province in Spain.

The award is handed out after analysis of bathing water and sand quality along with environmental management and public information displays.

Benidorm’s Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, said: “Our municipal laboratories confirmed that were was an isolated rogue sample in one of two areas of the Poniente area analysed by the FEE.”

“The localised nature of the result did not confirm the quality and excellence of the water, along with the sand on the beach,” added Gomez.

The councillor added that a complaint will be made to the FEE which will include an array of scientific reports.

“All three city beaches are constantly audited by different organisations and comply with the most demanding quality certifications,” Gomez declared.

She pointed out that Poniente and the other city beaches have received a clutch of ‘Q for Quality’ awards annually for many years.

Gomez said that beach management improvements are happening all the time, along with the introduction of new services each year.

Poniente is not the only beach to miss out in 2022, with near-by Cala de Finestrat also being stripped of its ‘Blue Flag’.

