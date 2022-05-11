SPAIN’S government has approved a new draft law to regulate the sales of electronic cigarettes.

It means that e-cigarette shops will disappear within five years with tobacconists becoming the only outlet for the product.

The law aims to bring e-cigarette standards in line with conventional tobacco products.

Quality control, advertising and preventing online sales and availability to children all come under the measure.

The government says the move will bring Spain into line with European regulations over e-cigarette sales.

It added that the safety of consumers will be guaranteed due to the new rules which will only allow approved products to be sold.

It also aims to clamp down hard on any illegal sales of e-cigarette materials.

The new draft law now needs to be approved by Congress before hitting the statute book.

