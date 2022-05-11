THE Policia Nacional have released footage of the arrest of one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives in Coin on Spain’s Costa del Sol last Thursday.

David Ungi, 30, has been on the run in Spain and was wanted in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Vinny Waddington in 2015 in Liverpool.

It follows cooperation between the National Crime Agency and the Spanish authorities since 2016 to bring him to justice.

David Ungi was arrested on May 5 in Malaga province. Photo: NCA

A statement from Spain’s Policia Nacional described how Ungi had lived a ‘secretive life’ in Coin where he lived with three other Brits, who have also been arrested as the group signed up for membership at a nearby gym.

“Investigators were able to determine that the fugitive led a secretive life only allowing those compatriots into his home, taking extreme security measures at all times,” the statement said.

?Intervenidas varias armas de fuego y 15 kg de #cocaína durante la detención de uno de los fugitivos británicos más buscados



Considerado responsable del #asesinato de un joven en 2015 en #Liverpool, fue detenido cuando se inscribía en un gimnasio #Coín (#Málaga) pic.twitter.com/ScL9Ix3bFh — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 11, 2022

The statement detailed how Ungi was also seen ‘carrying a shoulder bag which made officers suspect he was armed at all times, even in his own home’.

At the time of his arrest, the shoulder bag was found to contain a loaded pistol.

During the search of his home, officers seized a further three pistols, abundant ammunition of different calibers, 15 kilograms of cocaine, 19 kilograms of hashish and 123 grams of marijuana buds.

The footage shows officers displaying what they have found during a search on his home.

Several bags containing packets of cocaine labelled with stickers showing a Mexican -type character with a big droopy mustache and a sombrero and the words ‘El Chapo’.

Ungi is now awaiting a hearing to be held at a court in Malaga on Friday.

The British government is currently seeking his extradition to the UK.

