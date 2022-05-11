MALAGA has led Andalucian tourism in the first quarter of 2022.

The province of Malaga has received 1.2 million tourists in the first quarter of the year, a figure that, with a year-on-year growth of 327%, quadruples that recorded in the same period of 2021—albeit last year was still very much marked by the global pandemic.

Although Malaga tourism has not yet reached the levels of the pre-pandemic, the province alone has accounted for 26% of the tourists to Andalucia so far this year.

According to the results of the Andalucian Tourism Situation Survey published this Tuesday, May 10, by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), Malaga also tops, by almost double, the average length of stay of a tourist in the area, with 10.6 nights, a much higher average stay than the rest of the provinces which have seen an average of 5.5 nights.

Promising stats, even though before the pandemic the average stay in the province (in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020) was was above 12 days.

The average daily expenditure made by tourists in Andalucia in the first quarter is estimated at €67.85 per tourist, 12.3% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year, with international tourists being a bit more generous in their spending, €88.2 per day, versus €56.76 per day spent by holidaymakers on staycation.

READ MORE: