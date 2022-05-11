NINE people have been arrested in Granada after a shootout followed an argument over playing music too loud.

One gunshot wound has left a victim hospitalised in an ICU unit in Granada town. The injured is set to be in a stable condition after being operated on.

Police have said up to 20 people were involved in the brawl, with another being minorly injured from small pellets from a shotgun.

The incident reportedly unfolded after one family accused the other of playing music too loudly in the early hours of Monday morning in the town of Baza in northern Granada province of Andalucia.

Police were called to the incident after neighbours reported the sounds of shouting and gunshots in the street at around 2am on Monday morning.

The nine arrested in the incident are facing the courts on Wednesday.

READ MORE: