1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torviscas - € 195,000

Apartment Torviscas, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 195,000

Apartment for sale in Torviscas Alto, Tenerife Spacious one bedroom apartment in the popular complex of Balcon del Atlantico in Torviscas Alto, Costa Adeje. The apartment is on the first floor and offers an open style equipped kitchen that opens to the living/dining area, a family size bathroom with separate shower cabin and one double size bedroom with fitted wardrobes. From the living room there is direct access to a sunny terrace from where you have fantastic views of the ocean and La Gomera Island. Balcon del Atlantico is a quiet residential area close to services such as a shopping… See full property details