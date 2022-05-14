IT is the most exciting school launch on the Costa del Sol for years.

Based in Estepona, the Atlas American School will open in September offering the American High School Diploma, which is the equivalent to the Spanish Bachillerato.

Opening for children from the age of three (K1), the school in the soaring Selwo hills will eventually go right up to the 12th grade for 18-year-olds.

From 2022-23 it is also requesting to be certified for the IB International Baccalaureate diploma programme.

Students will be able to access universities all over the world, explained director Trevor Sargent.

“The building is underway and it will be spectacular with fantastic facilities for the arts and multiple labs for the sciences,” said the Head of School.

The state of the art facility will have excellent sports facilities, including two basketball courts, soccer pitches, and a big area for younger students.

The ‘real difference’ will be the incredible team recruited from all around the world.

While all the teachers are accredited in the US, they are coming from as far and wide as South Africa, Poland and Asia and all come with their own distinct set of skills, both inside their subjects and outside.

“Some of them are filmmakers and sportsmen, who will instill great passion in the children,” continued Sargent. “I myself am a self-proclaimed nerd and enjoy making mechanical keyboards.”

Atlas American International School. Image from Facebook.

The school will also offer lots of arts, drama and sports, in line with the American curriculum. This includes clubs for design, coding and 3D printing. And there will also be opportunities for high performance sports including tennis, padel and golf.

“We want our students to be active learners, to be curious, to be empowered. We want well rounded life-long learners. Already active, global citizens,” added Sargent. “From the minute they wake up we want them excited to be at school.”

Atlas-ASM is part of Mathema Education Group, founded in 2012, and managing two other schools: Aquinas American School with three campuses in Madrid and a student residence, and The British School of Navarra, in Pamplona.

Personal visits are being offered through the Dean of Admissions Miss Carpio who can explain the curriculum and admissions policy. Visit the website at www.atlas-asm.es for more information