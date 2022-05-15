3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Manilva - € 158,000

Townhouse Manilva, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 158,000

Charming semi-detached house, located in the mountain village Manilva, only a few kilometers from the sea, well preserved, with terrace, patio and storage room. Located in a central point of the town, close to shops, schools and parks, nice and quiet neighborhood with southwest orientation, it gives an atmosphere of well-being and home. The house has two floors, the entrance with a spacious and sunny terrace, bright living room, guest toilet, fully equipped kitchen, and patio. On the second floor they are three bedrooms and a renovated bathroom… See full property details