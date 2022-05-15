THE Felipe Orlando Pre-Columbian Art Museum, located in Benalmadena Pueblo, has reopened its doors this month after being closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Benalmadena museum is considered the second most important museum dedicated to pre-Columbian art in Spain, exhibiting pieces from Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador.

Additionally, it exhibits archaeological remains, some over 5000 years old, found in the area, representing a journey through the history of the municipality.

Though the doors to the museum have been opened to the public since Wednesday May 11, the official inauguration will be held on May 21 to coincide with International Museum Day.

According to the Councillor for Culture, E. Pablo Centella, when the museum was closed at the beginning of the pandemic, the City Council took advantage of the situation to refurbish the space, including the installation of a new air-conditioning system.

Centella also announced that on May 21 “we will hold a great celebration on the occasion of International Museum Day with a variety of activities such as theatre, music and family workshops.”

Conferences will also resume as of May 21.

READ MORE: