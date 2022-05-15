THE mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre has called for a crackdown on stag and hen parties.

It follows an increase in complaints from business owners and residents in the city centre about increased noise disturbance from large groups.

“The council will not allow Malaga to become an uncontrolled city,” he said.

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre has come up with a novel way of preventing unruly stag and hen dos.

Photo: Wikipedia

He also suggested an unconventional idea to install sound level monitors inside popular tourist accommodation, although it remains unclear how this would actually work.

“Anyone who comes to the city has to abide by coexistence regulations and the council will take strong action if they do not,” he said.

Mahos, a hotels association in Malaga, has long complained of the behaviour of those partaking in stag and hen dos, claiming many restaurants and hotels actively refuse to host them due to their often ‘unseemly behaviour’.

But with pandemic worries easing, Malaga is already seeing a massive increase in boozey bachelors descending on the city with their mates.

Malaga is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Brits, with many thousands taking advantage of budget flights in spring and summer.

