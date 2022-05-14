ALMOST 800 people took part in Malaga’s World Press Freedom day run on Sunday May 8.

It was the fifth time the race has taken place and the first in three years due to the pandemic.

The event highlights the importance of the freedom of the press, with money raised donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The event included a 7km run through the city starting at La Rosaleda stadium in Avenida La Palmilla at 9am, finishing in Calle Cervantes, next to Malaga city hall.

Malaga hosts a number of running events throuhgout the year, with the Malaga marathon the largest.

Photo: Wikipedia.

There was also a solidarity walk of 2km put on through the Plaza de la Victoria and finishing at the same spot.

The day was attended by Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, and president of the Malaga Press Association Elena Blanco Castilla who was on hand to fire the starting gun.

Mario García Moreno of athletics club Mediterraneo was the fastest man and Teresa Velasco Castillo of Atletismo del Sur won the women’s category.

Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga provincial council, said: “A courageous and committed press is important to guarantee democracy and fight the threat caused by fake news”.

READ MORE: