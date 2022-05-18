3 bedroom Villa for sale in Rojales - € 375,000

Villa Rojales, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 375,000

Detached villa, front line golf on La Marquesa golf course in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Costa Blanca South. On the ground floor there is a spacious open plan kitchen, living-dining room, en-suite double bedroom and a WC, along with the internal stairs that lead up to the first floor which boasts two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms have their own terrace with an area of 13 m2. From the first floor there are external stairs to the private solarium of 23 m2 with spectacular views of the golf course. This fantastic property comes with a lot of extras: built-in wardrobes,… See full property details