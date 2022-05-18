THE owner of a Javea hospitality business chain has asked customers to fight back against the local council closing down three of his outlets in the Arenal beach area.

Edgar Slamar of the Javea Company has organised a solidarity event this Thursday evening after police shut two of his restaurants on Tuesday.

ENFORCED CLOSURE (Javea Policia Local)

The gathering on the Bambula terrace this Thursday evening between 7.00 pm and 10.00 pm will take the form of a ‘Cacerola’ concert with people asked to bring pots and pans.

Dozens of jobs are on the line due to the closures as well as the lost trade from thousands of tourists and residents throughout the year that use the seven Arenal beach businesses.

A flood of social media messages have slammed Javea council for its actions and the damage it is doing to the local economy.

In February, the Valencian Anti-Fraud agency ruled that the seven outlets did not have relevant licences and had not informed coastal authorities of their use of protective land.

Javea council was given three months to enforce closures after the agency said a previous closure notice in September did not happen.

Police went in on Tuesday lunchtime to shutdown Javea Company restaurants, the Acqua and the Bambula.

The Achill nightclub will get a police closure visit on Friday.

Edgar Slamar says he has filed an appeal in the Alicante courts, which if approved, would allow his businesses to reopen.

EDGAR SLAMAR

“We have an OCA document that certifies we have all the appropriate papers to carry on our activities,” Slamar said.

“This is unfair and discriminatory action by Javea Council and I ask them how many businesses lack a proper license but are allowed to remain open?”

Javea council said in a statement: “The closure order is down to the businesses lacking an activity license due to different deficiencies in their premises.”

The council stated that local urban planning requirements had not been met, especially in regard to coastal laws.

“We regret the enforcement measure and the consequences it may have for employees, but observing the rules in any area is mandatory and common,” the authority added.

The council stressed that businesses who correct ‘deficiencies and infractions’ will be able to obtain a licence and reopen.

Two premises, Atalaya and Balthasar, have not opened this season, but Javea council say they have ‘initiated’ planning changes which will allow them to trade again.

The Salt and Botanico restaurants closed last Friday and like the Javea Company, they have filed papers to overturn the measure in an Alicante court in a bid to reopen as soon as possible.

