THE streets of Sevilla are filling with bare chested Rangers fans turning pink in the scorching sun as they drink pints ahead of one the biggest matches in the Glasgow club’s history.

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans enjoying themselves ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League Final. Photo: Cordon Press

Police in the Andalucian capital are expecting up to 100,000 Rangers fans to arrive in the city for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening.

Some 50,000 German fans are also expected to travel for the match.

Rangers fans in Sevilla’s Plaza de Espana. Photo: Cordon Press

But the vast majority of fans who have travelled to Sevilla do not have tickets for the game in the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Police warned fans of both clubs in both German and English not to head to the stadium unless they had a ticket.

?IMPORTANT



No ticket 4 the match? #UELfinal DO NOT go to the pitch



Remember that u can watch it on the screens ??



?https://t.co/hs1T3kvlNy for ??????? supporters @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/algDVwHZxT — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 18, 2022

Instead city authorities will open the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja for ticketless Ranger fans to watch the match.

Police in Sevillie ahead of Wednesday’s match. Photo: Cordon Press.

About 5,000 police officers will be on duty in the city when the match kicks off at 8pm and many bars will be closed during the game, although it will be shown on big screens in various fan zones set up around the city.

Photo:Cordon Press

Fans flocked in from across the globe, including a group from Australia who wanted to be in Sevilla despite not having tickets for the match.

Photo: Cordon Press

Fans arrived on more than 400 flights arrived in the city on Tuesday, with a similar number – including 16 charter flights from Glasgow Airport – expected on Wednesday, with trains and coaches travelling to the city also full.

Photo: Cordon Press

Revellers have been enjoying the party atmosphere, with some donning sombreros.

Photo: Cordon Press

Terraces were full of fans drinking in the sun as temperatures soared in the first heatwave of the summer.

Photo: Cordon Press

Spaniards shared images of social media of Scots burning in the sun.

?? ¿Quién no veía venir esto? Comienzan a quemarse los primeros escoceses como consecuencia del sol sevillano #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/Es6IvEyGLM — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) May 17, 2022

Sevilla set up a festival area for the final as well as displaying a giant replica of the UEFA Europa League Cup Final for fans to pose with.

Rangers fans pose for a picture in front of a replica UEFA Europa League trophy. Photo: Cordon Press

Inevitably clashes broke out between rival fans on Tuesday evening with police arresting at least five German fans who launched flares into a group of Rangers supporters.

De nuevo los hinchas del Eintracht liándola en Sevilla. Han lanzado bengalas y vasos contra los del Rangers. pic.twitter.com/veYnIJG3pV — Leandro Iglesias (@leandrosexta) May 17, 2022

