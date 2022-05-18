BAR owners in Spain’s Sevilla welcomed the economic boost brought by big-drinking Rangers and Frankfurt fans flooding into the city for the UEFA Europa League Cup Final on Wednesday night.

The city’s Association of Hostelry calculated the sale of an additional 300,000 litres of beer per day at pubs and bars across the city in the run up to the game on Wednesday.

That works out at 6,000 extra barrels per day or over half a million pints (527,926 to be exact).

Rangers fans in Sevilla. Photo: Cordon Press

Some 100,000 Rangers fans and 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt were expected to descend on the city for the final, the vast majority without tickets for the game in the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The fans are expected to bring in an added revenue of €60 million to the Andalucian capital over the fews days around the big match.

Antonio Luque, head of the hostelry association said it was a very welcome event after two years of pandemic in which the industry suffered ‘unprecedented economic losses’.

Bars were packed in Sevilla ahead of the game on Wednesday. Photo: Cordon Press

He called it ‘a breath of fresh air for those businessmen and workers who have been suffocated’ by the economic crisis caused during the pandemic.

Of course, many bars have hiked up the prices ahead of the match with beer being sold for an eye-watering €7.5 for half a litre – more than three times the usual price.

Vaya precios por la Plaza de San Francisco… ?



? @jlblaru pic.twitter.com/EqcUU1kRRP — La Sevilla Futbolera ??? (@LaSevillafut) May 18, 2022

