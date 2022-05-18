SWIMMERS at a Torrevieja beach were unable to save a 72-year-old man who drowned on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said he was spotted face down in the water after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Fellow bathers, along with Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers tried to revive him at Playa del Cura while they waited for an ambulance.

No local crew was available and an ambulance serving the Orihuela Costa, based nine kilometres south at La Zenia, had to be brought in.

Paramedics took over resuscitation procedures, but with no success.

The deceased man, from the Galicia region, was on holiday with his family.

Playa del Cura is one of Torrevieja’s main central beaches and has been busy with people taking advantage of warm temperatures.

The local lifeguard service does not begin until June 15, despite elderly bathers being very common up to that date.

A new lifeguard contract prepared by Torrevieja council for 2023 will bring forward the start-date to June 1.

