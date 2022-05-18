PREDICTIONS that heavy rainfalls earlier this year would kill more marine life in the Mar Menor lagoon have come true.

Around 250 small dead fish were discovered and removed on Wednesday morning at Santiago de la Ribera.

Murcia’s Agriculture and Environment minister, Antonio Luengo, confirmed that it was a new case of hypoxia.

The Spanish Institute of Oceanography warned in April that a hypoxia phase was possible in the lagoon after torrential rains recorded in March.

The falls meant a large amount of nitrogen and phosphates pouring into the Mar Menor.

The high abundance of those substances in the water causes lower oxygen levels for marine life.

Figures collated in recent days showed very low oxygen levels on the northern shores of the lagoon.

Ecology professor at Murcia University, Angel Perez Ruzafa, said: “The registered levels are very low for this time of the year and eutrophication of the lagoon is two months ahead of the normal schedule due to the heavy rain.”

“The warmer temperatures of the last few days have combined to bring about this situation which could get worse as we get further into the summer.”

The last major incident involving dead marine life was in August and September 2021.

