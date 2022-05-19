ANDALUCIA is gearing up for a summer scorcher this weekend with several days of blistering heat on the way.

According to Spain’s weather agency AEMET, this could become the earliest heat wave in Spain since records began.

Yesterday, Wednesday, temperatures exceeded 35ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley and as of today, Thursday, May 19, mercury readings will be close to 40º C.

In general, AEMET has indicated that temperatures will be between 5 and 10ºC above normal in almost the entire peninsula and between 10 and 15ºC above normal for this time of year in the central strip of the peninsula.

Minimum temperatures will also be between 5 and 10ºC above normal.

In fact, according to Spain’s Met office, this could be the most intense warm spell for the month of May in the last 20 years.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 18-05-2022 hasta 24-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmt94S pic.twitter.com/dOXSS64FgU — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 18, 2022

The heat spell is being caused by a southern wind that is pushing temperatures up by 10ºC and more.

Meanwhile, Andalucian beach bars ‘chiringuitos’ face the arrival of the first heat wave of the year with optimism, expecting turnover figures to be similar to those of 2019, the last year of normality before Covid-19 hit.

In fact, Easter was the springboard of the season for a sector which already has approximately 70% of its occupancy rate and predicts a “very good” summer.

READ MORE: