THE 1st Andalucian Coeliac Day will be celebrated at the Edgar Neville Auditorium in Malaga on May 26.

Coeliac disease is a digestive ailment that currently affects 1% of the population and this 1st Andalucian celiac awareness day aims to highlight the reality of the disease, while becoming at the same time a platform for those who suffer from the chronic indigestion to come together and exchange ideas.

Partnered by the Malaga Provincial Council, the Regional Ministry of Health and Families of Andalucia, the Hospital Regional Universitario de Malaga (formerly: Carlos Haya Hospital) and the Malaga Celiac Association (ACEMA), the day will feature activities such as round tables, which will take place from 10 am to 8 pm, where the coelia condition, the evolution of the disease over the last few years and existing gluten-free diets will be discussed.

There will be five guest speakers, all coeliacs, who will talk about their experience living with the digestive ailment.

According to ACEMA, there are currently only three municipalities in the province of Malaga with a network of gluten-free establishments; Malaga city, Fuengirola and Rincón de la Victoria.

It is expected that this event will be held biennially. The next edition is scheduled to be held in two years in Almeria.

