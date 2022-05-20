YOU’VE survived Valderrama and hacked around Wentworth…but have you tested yourself at Romano Hills?

A stunning new 18-hole challenge awaits talented golfers in the hills, near Casares Costa.

The challenging course counts on a myriad of obstacles and traps, while the main water feature looms from the first hole. The main difference; it’s all in miniature!

Roman Oasis is a must-do family activity.

Photo: Roman Oasis.

The brainchild of long term expat Paul Hickling, The Roman Oasis mini golf challenge is the perfect day or evening out with a difference.

Built next to the former restaurant that opened in 1983 counting famous celebrity chef Keith Floyd as a regular visitor, it has been created in the heart of woodland beside a river.

Great discounts for kids, it is partly-floodlit and is mostly in shade. Come with your company for a team-building challenge, or bring the missus for a day out.

Best of all the 19th hole is a popular bar with great tapas at just three euros each.

From June 3, there is a special Argentinian BBQ every friday night, with a huge array of succulent meats, jacket potatoes, salad and bread and an unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks package from 8pm to 11pm.

Live music is provided by popular local singer and guitarist, Stevie Nelson.

Come and visit this extraordinary place, its entertaining host and his pair of parrots.

Open every day except Wednesdays with last round in June at 8pm.

Find them at Cam. los Baños, km 3, 29692 Manilva, Málaga, call them at 711 06 87 00 to view their website at romanoasismanilva.com.