SPAIN’S Met Office has issued alerts for high temperatures across much of Spain and warned of extreme risk of wildfires as the nation sizzles.
Aemet has warned of the ‘exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year’ and issued amber alerts across much of the peninsula,
The state weather agency also called for caution and advised members of the public to immediately call 112 if they spot smoke as wildfire risk rises.
Meanwhile Spain’s Civil Protection services reminded the public how to cope in high temperatures advising to keep out of direct sun, avoid strenuous exercise, keep hydrated and under no circumstances leave children or pets in parked cars.
Weather alerts were issued across much of south central Spain with warnings strongest in Cordoba, Sevilla and Jaen areas of inland Andalucia.
The mercury was predicted to hit a maximum of 40ºC on Friday in the Guadalquivir Valley.
READ MORE:
- Blistering weather forecast: Temperatures in Spain to reach historic highs this weekend
- Scorchio! These are officially the hottest towns in Spain