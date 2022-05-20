THE 44th President of the United States will participate in the Digital Enterprise Show 2022 (DES 2022) to be held in Malaga from June 14-16.

The former President of the United States will hold a question and answer session at the sixth edition of this international forum on innovation and digital transformation.

DES 2022 is the technological event that will bring together more than 500 experts from around the world under the slogan ‘Reimagine Business.’

With an expected 12,000 congress participants, this congress aims to promote the digitalisation of companies and administrations in order to increase their competitiveness and boost economic and social development by sharing strategies, knowledge and success stories of applying technology to different sectors.

In total, there will be more than 250 hours of presentations in a content agenda that is completed with six vertical forums focused on different industries (industry 5.0, retail and logistics, health, smart cities, banking, and tourism and hospitality) and agendas focused on each professional profile (CEO, CIO, CMO, CDO, CFO and Human Resources).

Among all the sessions to be held at the Digital Business World Congress, the most illustrious will no doubt be the one led by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

According to a statement from the organisation, “the session [led by Obama] will be in charge of inspiring and motivating CEOs, managing directors and senior executives from leading international companies to address the economic, social and technological challenges that have recently burst onto our system”.

In addition to the former president, DES2022 will feature a long list of international experts such as Gunter Pauli, founder of ZERI (Zero Emissions Research and Initiatives), entrepreneur and the leading specialist on the blue economy; Liz Parrish, who will present the advances in her research to develop a method to reverse the ageing of cells and extend life expectancy; and Jesus Hernndez Galan, Director of Accessibility and Innovation at the ONCE Foundation, who will analyse how technology can help people with disabilities to increase their autonomy.

In this edition, more than 200 exhibiting firms such as AWS, IBM, KPMG, Kyndryl, T-Systems, Arcopay, Codurance, Personio or The Cube, will present the most innovative technological solutions in the market, such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Virtual Reality, Blockchain or 5G, among others.

DES-Digital Enterprise Show is an event of Nebext – Next Business Exhibitions in collaboration with Malaga City Council and the Junta. In five editions it has become the largest European professional event on digital business transformation and one of the world’s benchmarks.

Likewise, Malaga, in recent years has become centerpiece for large international companies committed to innovation and digitization.

