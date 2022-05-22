3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Narejos - € 175,000

Apartment Los Narejos, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 175,000

Spectacular 3 bedroom apartment in a luxury residential "Puerto Marina" located in Los Alcázares, los Narejos. This spacious 110m2 apartment (with elevator) consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living / dining room with open kitchen and a 10m2 terrace. As you enter the apartment, an entrance hall leads you into the bright and open living / dining room The modern open plan kitchen, fully equipped and renovated, is ideal for entertaining guests while cooking or preparing a family meal without losing sight of the children playing in the living room. Right next to the living / dining… See full property details