THE international youth football tournament the Costa Blanca Cup is returning to Benidorm after a two year Covid hiatus.

The tournament will see some 4,000 players from 15 different countries compete from July 3 to 9.

The footballing bonanza begins with an opening ceremony at the Julio Iglesias Auditorium before the players begin a parade through the city streets adorned with their flags and national kits.

The tournament sees both men and women’s teams from acorss the world compete.

Photo: Costablancacup.com

Fernando Brotons, the organiser of the tournament, said: “We return to participation levels close to 2019. We will have representatives from the five continents.”

The event seeks to emphasise the inclusivity of football, with a parallel women’s tournament and one for the blind also taking place.

“The goal is that all people who play football, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the tournament,” said Brotons.

Sandra Paños, goalkeeper for Barcelona women’s youth team, said: “The Costa Blanca Cup has been great at highlighting women’s football, and I know will continue to do their bit. The work, desire and enthusiasm that has been put in to make this happen after a two year break is amazing.”

