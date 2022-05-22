AS it turns out, any old weather is just right for settling down with a book, whatever language you prefer to be reading in.

Thankfully, Polly’s International Bookshop, in Moraira, is stuffed with great reads of all kinds – cellar to ceiling.

The selection changes daily so popping in regularly is almost a must. Most books, fiction, non- fiction, hard or soft cover are just 3€, with a euro in credit towards your next if you want to return it. It’s alright if you don’t.

The shop supports a growing roster of aspiring writers.

After 37 years in business, Polly’s understand how being a book lover works and there are plenty of long-cherished antiques and collectables.

Lengthy browsing, touching and book sniffing is not only tolerated – it’s encouraged.

Like Polly’s second shop in Javea, she is happy to take good condition books either as a donation or in exchange for store credit.

And don’t forget Polly’s Editorial Services, supporting aspiring authors into self-publishing along with producing quality SEO web content for small businesses for great low fees.

Visit them or get in touch:

Ctra. Moraira a Calpe, 237, 03724 Teulada, Spain, Alicante

711 01 04 39