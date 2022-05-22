CONTINUAL improvement is one of the secrets to giving great customer service. Let’s talk about how Hamiltons has worked on its business to give buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants an even better service.

New Staff

Hamiltons have welcomed several new members to the team in the past few months including English and French speaking sales people. This allows us to market properties professionally to the widest geographical area including the all-important Northern European countries.

New Location(s)

Due to demand and growth, the Jalon office has moved from their original modest office to a much more visible corner office. At the moment, Shem and the Jalon team are covering Jalon and beyond but ‘watch this space’ for new offices in other towns in 2022 and beyond

Built on a strong foundation.

At the core of Hamitons are its central values: honesty, friendliness and professionalism. Through Covid, Hamiltons retained many of its existing staff ensuring that their wealth of local information has been retained. Local knowledge and a personable staff are the keys to a successful agency.

Thinking of Selling or Renting?

It’s a big decision and sometimes you just need to talk it through with people ‘in the know’. It may be that instead of selling, renting is a better option for you… and indeed, everyone is different.

For a friendly and helpful chat, pick up the phone and make an appointment to talk it through with knowledgeable yet professional people who can help you make the right decision for you.

List Your Property Today

Call the team at Hamiltons on 96 649 1883 or pop into their office in the town centre. We’ll get you moving!