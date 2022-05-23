Finca/Country House

Torrevieja, Alicante

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 525,000

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Torrevieja - € 525,000

"Magnificent independent house in Loos balcones Torrevieja with a huge plot of 6100 square meters. house has 229 m2. Total 5 bedrooms, 2 of them are on the first floor, one with 1 suite bathroom, another guest room with a separate bathroom and shower, 3 bedrooms on the first floor with a small living room with access to a private solarium overlooking the salt flats and to the garden 1 bathroom bathrooms It also has a large living room, a large independent kitchen with access to the terrace. the house has individual gas heating. the garden of the house has many fruit trees such as Granada… See full property details

