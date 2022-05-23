A British man, 21, has been arrested in Sevilla after leading police in a 180 kilometres per hour chase around city streets on Sunday.

A luxury hire-car valued at €148,000, and rented in Marbella, was wrecked when the young driver lost control of it.

Police said it came close to hitting ‘several people’ during the 10 kilometre pursuit.

A Sevilla Policia Local officer needed treatment for bruising.

Besides the Brit, a 19-year-old Irish national travelling with him was released after questioning.

He told police that he got to know the motorist through playing online video games with him and they decided to meet up for the weekend in Marbella.

A police patrol spotted the British racer speeding through the Puerta de la Carne area of Sevilla at 5.00 pm.

Officers tried to stop him but he simply ignored them and increased his speed further.

He raced down streets in the wrong direction and on one section, reports said that ‘he was about to run over several people’.

Another patrol car tried to cut him off, but he then drove onto the pavement to escape.

More dangerous manoeuvres were performed including literally driving through central reservations as his reckless journey continued.

It all ended when he lost control by the Calonge industrial estate and left the road after hitting a set of traffic lights.

He was arrested and a breathalyser test was conducted on the site before he was taken to a police station.

Officers have been collecting statements from people that came close to being struck by the car.

It’s not known whether the British man and his Irish companion live in Spain or had come to the country for a weekend break that they’ll not forget in a hurry.

