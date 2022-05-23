A Mallorca upper bar terrace was destroyed after German tourists threw cigarette butts down onto it from a hotel balcony party.

13 people have been arrested by the Guardia Civil on suspicion of committing arson.

An eyewitness saw some young people having a party on a hotel balcony next to the bar in s’Arenal de Llucmajor.

The woman said that alcohol and cigarette butts were tossed onto the bar roof covering.

Two people needed treatment for smoke inhalation and a grazed foot.

DAMAGE SURVEYED(Llucmajor Proteccion Civil image)

The blaze started on Friday afternoon on the upper terrace of the Cupido Bar on Calle Berga.

Residents reported hearing a large explosion.

The bar was closed at the time and flames quickly spread with large plumes of smoke seen over a wide area.

A witness told Ultima Hora: “There was so much black smoke, that you could not see anything.”

SMOKE OVER LLUCMAJOR(Llucmajor Proteccion Civil image)

Besides damaging the Cupido bar, an adjoining bar called Why Not was also damaged, and a hotel had to be evacuated as a precaution.

It took fire crews nearly two hours to extinguish the flames.

MORE MALLORCA NEWS: