TOURISM to Torremolinos is fast approaching pre-pandemic figures, a recent survey reveals.

According to data from the Hotel Occupancy Survey of the National Institute of Statistics, figures show the total accumulated number of tourists who have arrived in Torremolinos in the first quarter of 2022 has already reached 108,344—a figure that is rapidly approaching those that the municipality registered in 2019, before the pandemic.

In just the month of March, Torremolinos received 51,123 tourists who accounted for 262,174 overnight stays, with an occupancy rate of 53.19% and hotel employees reached 1,543.

The majority of tourists that have enjoyed spring in the Costa del Sol hotspot town were of Spanish nationality, specifically 19,724. Followed by 9,858 visitors from the UK, 3,997 from Belgium, 2,286 from Ireland, 2,277 from Germany, 2,179 from the Netherlands, 1,380 from France and 1,010 from Norway, among others.

Furthermore, the month of April saw a drop in the unemployment rate in Torremolinos by 9.34% compared to the same month last year, specifically 2,972 people ceased to be unemployed compared to April 2021.

The number of self-employed people has also risen, with 255 more people becoming business owners this April compare to last year.

READ MORE: