A drug dealer on the run from German justice on trafficking charges dating back to 2012, has been arrested in a central Benidorm hotel.

The 47-year-old Turkish national has been handed over to Madrid’s National Court for extradition to Germany.

The Policia Nacional in Benidorm got details of a European Arrest Warrant and acted on information that the fugitive was in the city.

The police say they formed a cordon around a hotel and moved in to detain him.

All of the offences committed by the man took place a decade ago.

He was wanted for trafficking 70 kilos of hashish and marijuana in three separate offences.

The retail value of the product was around €100.000.

The man faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: