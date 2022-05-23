THE firework opening to the Malaga Feria is one of the biggest and most popular events in Malaga and this year, spectators will be able to enjoy a dazzling 20-minute long show.

With three months to go before the start of the much-awaited Malaga Fair, having been cancelled for two years in a row due to the covid-19 pandemic, Malaga City Council has just closed the contract with the company that will carry out the fireworks display—kick-starting the biggest summer party in the province.

The firework opening to the summer feria has been awarded to the Valencian company F.A. del Mediterraneo, SLU, which has won out over four other candidates.

The Valencian company put forward the most economic budget, presenting a proposal for almost €24,000 euros, compared to the €33,500 budget put forward by the other tenders.

F.A. del Mediterraneo, SLU original proposal was for a 15-minute long firework display using a total of 447 kilos of pyrotechnic material. However, the company then improved its offer by an extra 300 seconds – meaning a final duration of 20 minutes using a whopping 500 kilos of explosive material.

The fireworks, as every year, will be launched some 800 metres from La Farola, on the Dique de Levante in the Port of Málaga, so that they can be observed and enjoyed from El Palo to Sacaba Beach.

The display will take place on the eve of August 13, signalling the start of the week-long festivities.

Animal welfare groups remind pet owners that fireworks can cause stress, anxiety, and even aggression in pets and though a motion was put forward by the Environment Committee of Unidas Podemos in January for the pyrotechnics used to be ‘as silent as possible’, the motion was not approved.

Animal welfare experts advise pet owners of the following: Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks; blackout your pet safe haven so they can’t see any flashes outside; put on some music or TV to mask the firework sounds.

READ MORE: