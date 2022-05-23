SPAIN has eased entry restrictions for unvaccinated tourists from outside the European Union, one of the last countries to do so.

Spain has updated its entry requirements.



From 21 May, a negative PCR or antigen test will also be valid for entry to Spain for those coming from outside the EU (including the UK). Full details here: https://t.co/pXVaAiPpcm pic.twitter.com/XNO82Zk9P6 — Spain in UK (@Spain_inUK) May 21, 2022

Until now, third country nationals including Americans and Brits, were only allowed to enter Spain for non-essential reasons if they had a valid Covid vaccination certificate or proof of recovery.

But in a move lobbied for by Spain’s tourism industry to boost visitor numbers ahead of the summer holidays, entry will now be allowed with just a negative test.

It means travellers over the age of 12 can enter if they present a PCR tests must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test 24 hours prior to departure.

“This is excellent news, much awaited by the tourism sector, which will make it easier for tourists outside of Europe to visit us during the high season,” said tourism minister Maria Reyes Maroto announcing the move on Saturday.

Children under 12 and those travelling to Spain with an EU COVID passport or equivalent (including NHS COVID travel pass) no longer need to complete the Health Control Form prior to arrival.

Those without an EU COVID pass or equivalent must complete the Health Control Form to show evidence of their vaccinations or certificate of recovery. This can be completed via Spain Travel Health (SpTH).