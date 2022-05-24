2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella - € 449,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 449,000

Located in a private complex, only a few minutes walk from the beach of Puerto Banús, Marbella. Very nice and bright first-floor apartment in a gated complex with 24h security. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, a laundry room and a spacious living and dining room that leads to a private terrace with beautiful views to the communal gardens. Recently refurbished, brand new central air conditioning system, radiators in all rooms and heated towel rails in bathrooms. Magnificent Opportunity to own an apartment just a few steps from Mistral Beach in Puerto Banus.