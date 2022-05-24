A 57-year-old man has been fatally injured when the tractor he was operating accidentally pinning him underneath the heavy vehicle.

According to the Emergency 112 service of Castilla-La Mancha, the tragic event took place early yesterday morning, Monday May 23, on a farm in the town of Villanueva de Alcardete in Toledo, at around 9.15 am, when according to the preliminary findings, the farmer fell off the tractor and the vehicle continued its course, fatally running the man over.

An emergency medical team arrived at the scene of the accident with a mobile ICU, unfortunately the paramedics could only certify the death of the man.

The Policia Local from Villanueva de Alcardete and Guardia Civil officers, have taken charge of the investigations to clarify what happened.

