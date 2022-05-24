THE baton for the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham will arrive in Gibraltar on May 30.

The rock will be the 64th destination of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories the baton will pass through.

President of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association Harry Murphy will officially welcome the baton alongside mayor Christian Santos at City Hall.

The baton relay will stop off many of the Rock’s historic sites including Gorham’s Cave, Nelson’s Anchorage at Rosia Bay.

Birmingham is gearing up for the Commonwealth Games.

Photo: Wikipedia.

General Secretary of The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association Joe Schembri said: “I am delighted that Gibraltar is a part of this extraordinary journey. It’s a way to highlight and promote the beauty of The Rock to people across the Commonwealth. We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in our community and are well on track with our planning for the occasion. Everyone here is excited to get involved with the festivities and to cheer on the Batonbearers.”

The baton will complete its journey at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games on July 28, with the final baton bearer passing the baton back to the Queen herself.

READ MORE: