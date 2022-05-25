2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city - € 204,000

Apartment Valencia, Valencia 2 beds 2 baths € 204,000

Imagine enjoying Valencia’s sunshine all year round in the up and coming Valencian neighbourhood of Quatre Carreres. You will find in Bolzano, AEDAS Homes’ latest development, the perfect setting for your new home in one of the most modern areas of Valencia, just minutes away from the city centre, surrounded by large commercial and green areas with all services and facilities at hand. The complex comprises sixty four 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom newly built apartments, in a 15-storey tower. The apartments give you easy access to extraordinary amenities and the best services. AEDAS Homes develops… See full property details