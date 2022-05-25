F1 driver Sebastian Vettel was in a race of a different kind when he tried to chase down thieves who had snatched his bag.

The four-time world champion hopped on an electric scooter and weaved through the streets of Barcelona after his possessions were grabbed through the window of his car.

He was still in the city following the Spanish Grand Prix when the thieves struck.

Sebastian Vettel in Barcelona © Alessio De Marco/LPS via ZUMA Press Wire/Cordon Press

The German, who races for Aston Martin, used the GPS signal from his AirPods that were in the bag to track the crooks. But when he finally caught up all he found were the earphones with no sign of his bag or the thieves.

It is thought they had discarded the AirPods precisely because they knew they could be traced.

The incident rounded off a disappointing few days for Vettel. He could only steer his Aston Martin to 11th place in the Spanish GP – one off the points.

