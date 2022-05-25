HE has long been an acting icon but now at the age of 84 Sir Anthony Hopkins is set to become a fashion icon.

The double Oscar and four-time BAFTA winner has been unveiled as the ‘face’ of Spanish luxury clothing brand Loewe in its latest campaign.

Just cool: Sir Anthony Hopkins. Photo courtesy Loewe by Juergen Teller

The Welsh superstar, whose roles are too numerous to mention but include Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs), Captain Bligh (The Bounty) and Zorro (The Mask of Zorro), modelled for celebrity photographer Juergen Teller.

He has been commissioned to take a series of portraits to publicise Loewe.

Just chilling: Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs. Photo: Cordon Press

Actors, artists, singers, athletes and models have been portrayed in different locations, both indoors and outdoors, with a nod to the humour that characterises the style of the photographer.

But the one that stands out the most is Hopkins .

Photo courtesy Loewe by Juergen Teller

In one portrait he wears a Loewe sweatshirt and an Anagram Studs T bag on the floor. In the other, he poses in a long black coat, gold appliques, an eye-catching T-shirt printed with multicoloured donuts, and is pointing at a brown leather XL bag.

It’s all a far cry from the prison garb he wore as Hannibal Lecter – he has gone from chilling to cool!

READ MORE: