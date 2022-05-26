MAN CITY playmaker and Brummy heartthrob Jack Grealish jetted off to Ibiza just a day after taking part in an open top bus celebration following Manchester City being crowned Premier League champions on May 22.

The England international was in a jovial mood during the celebrations, with instagram footage from his teammates showing him in a somewhat inebriated state and speaking with a hoarse voice.

He was photographed alongside Gary Lineker’s younger brother Wayne at O Beach Ibiza, which the 58-year-old owns and is known to be a celeb hotspot.

Jack Grealish made it to Ibiza ?? pic.twitter.com/wnGWNywb7w — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2022

Manchester City initially went two goals down to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, aware that anything other than three points could have relinquished the title to Liverpool.

But they turned things around with three goals in the space of five minutes, winning the title by just one point.

READ MORE: