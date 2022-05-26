A British toddler drowned in a swimming pool at Aigues on Wednesday.

The Guardia Civil in Xixona got a report at 6.15 pm of an incident at a property on the El Paraiso urbanisation- around 25 kilometres north of Alicante.

EL PARAISO

The unconscious 19-month-old boy, named as Freddie Briggs, was pulled out of the pool by his parents.

A neighbour then performed resuscitation procedures with Guardia officers taking over.

Medical services were mobilised including a helicopter and an ambulance.

Paramedics were unable to revive Freddie and they pronounced him dead at 7.15 pm.

The Guardia Civil are investigating as to what led to the tragedy.

Aigues council has declared three days of official mourning and sent its deepest sympathy to Freddie’s family.

It’s unclear whether the family were residents or were on holiday.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: